Karnataka declares sudden deaths a notifiable disease

TL;DR

Here's what expert panel said

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao addressed concerns about mRNA vaccines (linked to heart issues abroad), clarifying these weren't used in India.

The expert panel also shared that while cardiac deaths have gone up 5-6% since the pandemic—mostly due to lifestyle changes like smoking—post-Covid patients are more likely to face fatigue and anxiety than heart problems.

Despite all the debate, experts say vaccines have been crucial for saving lives during the pandemic.