Karnataka denies special treatment for Prajwal Revanna after CCB inspection
Karnataka government is pushing back against claims that former MP Prajwal Revanna is getting special treatment behind bars.
Home Minister Priyank Kharge clarified that inmates in state prisons are categorized alphabetically for security and administrative purposes, with no separate classification of prisoners as VIPs and ordinary prisoners.
This follows a recent CCB inspection where officials found a smartphone, SIM card, pen drive, and diary in Revanna's cell.
Former MP Revanna faces extra case
Revanna, who's serving life after being sentenced in August 2025, now faces an extra case for having banned items in jail.
The seized gadgets are with police (police have not checked the phone yet), and three prison staff have been suspended over the slip-up.
For context: Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and was Hassan's MP until 2024.