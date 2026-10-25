Karnataka Deputy CM warns after drought wiped out 80% crops
India
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara has raised the alarm about a huge drop in food production after a drought wiped out 80% of crops in certain regions of the State.
He is urging Members of Parliament from Karnataka to work together and get ahead of possible food shortages, even though there is enough grain for now.
G Parameshwara seeks fast farmers' aid
Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G. Parameshwara wants financial help for struggling farmers released fast, since the drought has already caused losses of around ₹62,000 crore.
He is also pushing for state and central governments to cooperate and avoid delays that could make things worse for farmers.
An all-party team may head to Delhi soon to ask for more support from the Center.