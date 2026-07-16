Karnataka doctor murdered, son stabbed; wife a suspect
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old anesthetist at a private hospital in Dharwad, Karnataka, was found dead inside his apartment, while his eight-year-old son, said to be autistic, was found in another room with multiple stab wounds. The boy is currently admitted to a private hospital in critical condition. The incident took place on Wednesday at Ranka Apartment near Pawan High School.
Investigation underway
Wife taken into custody
The police have taken Dr. Kiran Honannavar's wife, Dr. Priyanka Katanahalli (an ophthalmologist), into custody. She was the only other person present in their sixth-floor apartment at the time of the incident.
Per reports, when cops arrived at the apartment on Wednesday night, she was found looking at her phone beside her husband's body.
Preliminary investigation suggests the incident may have been linked to a domestic dispute.
Suspicious behavior
Murder case registered
Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said they are trying to ascertain what really transpired.
He said that since Tuesday evening, Priyanka had been answering calls to her husband's cell phone from family and acquaintances, each time giving a story about his whereabouts.
Suspicious, his family members went to the apartment themselves, where they found Kiran lying in a pool of blood inside one room, with stab injuries to his neck.
Twitter Post
Police update on murder
#WATCH | Dharwad, Karnataka: Police Commissioner, Hubballi-Dharwad, N Shashikumar, says, “Yesterday, the police received information that a double murder had taken place…when we visited the spot, we realised that the husband, Kiran, who happens to be an anaesthetist, was found… https://t.co/eof7W9Ok64 pic.twitter.com/sp0e36K14A— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2026
Forensic analysis
Investigation ongoing
"She has also been shifted to a hospital and is currently under treatment. Doctors have advised that she is not in a condition to give any kind of statement. We have registered a case of murder, and the investigation is ongoing," he added.
He also said that the wife was in a complete state of shock and was making incoherent statements, adding the exact motive behind the murder will be known only after the investigation.