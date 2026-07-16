Karnataka doctor murdered, son stabbed; wife a suspect   

The police have taken Dr. Kiran Honannavar's wife, Dr. Priyanka Katanahalli (an ophthalmologist), into custody. She was the only other person present in their sixth-floor apartment at the time of the incident.

Per reports, when cops arrived at the apartment on Wednesday night, she was found looking at her phone beside her husband's body.

Preliminary investigation suggests the incident may have been linked to a domestic dispute.