Karnataka doctors to boycott work over unpaid dues, seniority lists

The doctors say they're tired of waiting for basic fixes—like regular medicine supplies and updates to job rules that haven't changed for years. They also want overdue seniority lists published, vacant positions filled, fair pay for contract staff, and better funding for education. Many senior doctors have retired without ever getting promoted because of these delays.

Health minister warns of legal action

Health Minister Gundu Rao called the planned boycott "a very serious matter" and warned that skipping duty could lead to legal trouble.

He questioned requests like paid study leave, saying it would shrink the workforce while still paying salaries.

Rao suggested in-service training instead—but so far, several employee bodies, including the Karnataka Govt Medical Officers's Association, the Karnataka State Health and Medical Education Department Employees's Central Association and NHM personnel, have expressed support for the agitation.