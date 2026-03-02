Karnataka doctors to boycott work over unpaid dues, seniority lists
Doctors across Karnataka are gearing up for a major protest over long-standing workplace issues.
Starting March 11, outpatient services at government hospitals and clinics will shut down for five days, with staff wearing black armbands to show their frustration.
Emergency care will still be available, but if nothing changes, they're planning an indefinite strike from March 16.
Seniority lists overdue for years
The doctors say they're tired of waiting for basic fixes—like regular medicine supplies and updates to job rules that haven't changed for years.
They also want overdue seniority lists published, vacant positions filled, fair pay for contract staff, and better funding for education.
Many senior doctors have retired without ever getting promoted because of these delays.
Health minister warns of legal action
Health Minister Gundu Rao called the planned boycott "a very serious matter" and warned that skipping duty could lead to legal trouble.
He questioned requests like paid study leave, saying it would shrink the workforce while still paying salaries.
Rao suggested in-service training instead—but so far, several employee bodies, including the Karnataka Govt Medical Officers's Association, the Karnataka State Health and Medical Education Department Employees's Central Association and NHM personnel, have expressed support for the agitation.