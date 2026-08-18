Karnataka draft electoral roll likely to exclude over 1.08cr voters
Karnataka's new draft electoral roll, coming August 24, could see more than 1.08 crore voters likely to be excluded from Karnataka's first draft electoral roll.
The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) had officials checking addresses and statuses since June 30, but only about 4.46 crore out of 5.54 crore forms have been processed so far.
Karnataka claims window opens August 24
The SIR flagged voters as absent, shifted, deceased, duplicates, or other issues, like untraceable people (15,28,985), those who moved away for good (65,61,607), and even deceased voters (16,38,839).
There are also duplicate entries and some with other issues.
If you think your name's missing by mistake, there's a month-long window to file claims or objections starting August 24 before the final list drops on October 27.