Karnataka draft proposes ₹80 per hour parking, ₹25,000 residential permits
Bengaluru might soon see a big jump in parking fees.
The Karnataka government's draft policy suggests charging up to ₹80 per hour for on-street car parking and introducing annual residential permits that could cost as much as ₹25,000.
The draft was published on August 11, and folks have 30 days to share their feedback before anything's official.
Bengaluru permit fees and hourly rates
Permit prices depend on your ride: small cars are set at ₹15,000 per year, sedans at ₹20,000 per year, and SUVs at ₹25,000 per year.
On-street parking rates will range from ₹40 to ₹80 per hour for cars and ₹20 to ₹40 per hour for two-wheelers.
Off-street spots are cheaper: ₹20 to ₹40 per hour for cars and ₹10 to ₹20 per hour for bikes.
Draft offers 50% off-street discount
If you park off-street between 8pm and 8am you get a 50% discount on monthly off-street parking charges.
The rules could kick in after the feedback window closes.