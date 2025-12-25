Karnataka: Driver saves 43 kids from deadly bus crash

Sachin, driving a school group to Dandeli around 2am spotted the out-of-control bus heading his way. He immediately swerved onto the service road—everyone on board was safe, though he got a minor head injury himself.

Community steps up and the trip goes on

Locals like Kariyanna praised Sachin for his fast thinking.

The students' journey didn't end there—the bus owner arranged another ride so they could continue their trip as planned.

This close call is a reminder of how much difference one person's actions can make in an emergency.