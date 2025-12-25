Egg prices hit ₹10 in major cities this winter

Since August, egg prices have climbed 25-50% in many markets. Wholesale rates now hover around ₹6.40-6.45 per egg (₹640-645 per 100), affecting retail supplies. Traders expect prices to hold steady until January and maybe cool off from February as the seasonal rush fades.

Why the spike?

It's a mix of more people (and bakeries) buying eggs in December, higher transport costs, and fewer eggs being produced after tough years for farmers.

In places like Uttar Pradesh—where daily demand is huge—a lot of eggs come from other states, making local supplies even tighter.