Next Article
Only real tea can be called "tea," says FSSAI
India
India's food safety authority just made it official: only drinks made from the Camellia sinensis plant—like classic green or black tea—can actually use the word "tea" on their labels.
Herbal blends, flower infusions, and trendy mixes like rooibos aren't allowed to call themselves "tea" anymore.
Why does this matter?
If you're picking up something labeled "herbal tea," it's not technically tea under these new rules—it should be called what it really is.
The FSSAI wants brands and online stores to stick to this standard, warning that mislabeling will face action.
So next time you shop, you'll know exactly what's in your cup.