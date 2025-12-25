Unnao rape case: CBI to challenge ex-MLA's life sentence suspension

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will reportedly move the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence in the Unnao rape case. The high court had suspended his jail term and granted him in the 2017 case, noting he had spent over seven years in prison. A CBI spokesperson said the agency will file a special leave petition in the apex court challenging the HC ruling.

Opposition to release CBI and survivor's family oppose Sengar's bail Sengar previously appealed against his life sentence, which was opposed by the CBI and the survivor's family in the Delhi HC. The CBI spokesperson said they "filed timely replies and written arguments" to oppose Sengar's petition, while the survivor's family cited safety and threats. Despite these objections, the high court suspended his life sentence. However, Sengar, who was expelled from the BJP, will continue serving a 10-year sentence for the custodial death of the rape survivor's father.

Political backlash Rahul Gandhi reacts to Sengar's bail Following the Delhi HC's ruling, the rape survivor and her mother staged a protest in New Delhi, but the Delhi Police later detained them; she was allegedly mistreated, too. This sparked a major controversy, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizing the inappropriate treatment of the survivor. He asked, "Is it her 'fault' that she gathered courage to raise her voice for justice?" He also slammed the court's decision to grant bail to Sengar and expressed concern over the survivor's safety