Karnataka drought damages about 90% of crops, 217 taluks affected
India
Karnataka is facing one of its worst droughts in nearly 75 years; about 90% of crops across the state have been damaged, according to Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.
With 217 out of 240 taluks officially affected, the government is stepping up to help struggling farmers and communities.
Karnataka pays farmers ₹2,500 installment
Farmers are getting an immediate ₹2,500 first installment of compensation from the state, even as Karnataka seeks more aid from the center under disaster guidelines. The total loss is estimated at ₹46,000 crore.
To help out further, loan recoveries are being postponed, and water shortages are being addressed.
Three Central teams had visited Karnataka and inspected drought-hit areas.