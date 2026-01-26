Karnataka: Eight Padma awardees make their mark in 2026
This year's Padma Awards shine a spotlight on eight inspiring people from Karnataka—one Padma Bhushan and seven Padma Shris—who've made waves in everything from science to social work.
Their stories show how passion and dedication can really move the needle.
Who got recognized, and why it matters
Shatavadhani R Ganesh earned the Padma Bhushan for reviving the tradition of Avadhana in Kannada; he is also a writer in Sanskrit.
Among the Padma Shri winners: Prabhakar B Kore was celebrated for decades of leadership in education; Shashi Shekhar Vempati helped modernize Doordarshan and Akashvani; Anke Gowda M made books free for thousands; Suresh Hanagavadi fought for hemophilia treatment access; S G Susheelamma supported women and orphans since the '70s; Shubha Iyengar boosted airport safety tech across India.
The late T T Jagannathan was honored posthumously for his impact on business.
Why you should care
These awards aren't just about medals—they highlight real people using their skills to make life better, proving that meaningful change can come from anywhere, even your own backyard.