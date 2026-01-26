Karnataka: Eight Padma awardees make their mark in 2026

Who got recognized, and why it matters

Shatavadhani R Ganesh earned the Padma Bhushan for reviving the tradition of Avadhana in Kannada; he is also a writer in Sanskrit.

Among the Padma Shri winners: Prabhakar B Kore was celebrated for decades of leadership in education; Shashi Shekhar Vempati helped modernize Doordarshan and Akashvani; Anke Gowda M made books free for thousands; Suresh Hanagavadi fought for hemophilia treatment access; S G Susheelamma supported women and orphans since the '70s; Shubha Iyengar boosted airport safety tech across India.

The late T T Jagannathan was honored posthumously for his impact on business.