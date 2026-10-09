Karnataka electoral roll cleanup faces 1,10,654 Form-7 objections, 4,51,61,393 voters

Officials have already sent out 43,73,745 notices and wrapped up hearings for most cases.

The final call on these objections comes by October 22, with the updated voter list dropping on October 27.

There are also some worries about fake objections being filed in bulk, so election officials are investigating and promise action if any fraud is found.

For transparency, constituency-wise details of claims and objections received through Forms 9, 10, 11, 11A and 11B were published on the Election Commission's website for public information.