Karnataka enacts India's 1st gig worker social security law
India
Karnataka just rolled out India's first state law to give gig workers (think delivery folks and ride-hailing drivers) some real social security.
The Act makes platforms like Swiggy, Uber, and Urban Company chip into a welfare fund with a small fee from each order or ride.
But big companies aren't thrilled and have taken the issue to the Karnataka High Court.
Law covers over 12L gig workers
The law covers over 1.2 million gig workers so far, offering things like grievance support and clearer contracts.
Companies say juggling both state and central rules is confusing and costly, while worker groups argue this law finally plugs gaps in their safety net.
However, the court rules could shape how gig work is regulated across all of India going forward.