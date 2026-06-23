Karnataka ex-MLA K S Lingesh arrested in ₹750cr land scam
India
Former politician K S Lingesh has been arrested by Karnataka CID for allegedly masterminding a huge ₹750 crore land scam in Hassan district.
Lingesh, once an MLA and committee chair, is accused of helping fake regularization of government land, a move that reportedly benefited hundreds through forged documents.
Lingesh accused in 2,750 acre fraud
Lingesh and 10 others, including ex-tahsildars and revenue officials, are said to have illegally regularized about 2,750 acres for 1,430 bogus beneficiaries.
The case kicked off after activist K C Rajanna exposed the fraud using RTI papers.
Courts described it as an illegal barter, denied bail to several accused in October 2024, and all are currently in custody as investigations continue.