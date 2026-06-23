Karnataka ex-MLA K S Lingesh arrested in ₹750cr land scam

Lingesh accused in 2,750 acre fraud

Lingesh and 10 others, including ex-tahsildars and revenue officials, are said to have illegally regularized about 2,750 acres for 1,430 bogus beneficiaries.

The case kicked off after activist K C Rajanna exposed the fraud using RTI papers.

Courts described it as an illegal barter, denied bail to several accused in October 2024, and all are currently in custody as investigations continue.