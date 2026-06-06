Karnataka Examinations Authority to release KCET 2026 results today
India
KCET 2026 results will be announced today!
KEA will announce them after a 12pm press conference, and you can check your scores from 2pm on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.
This year saw a huge turnout: more than 300,000 students took the exam across Karnataka in late April.
Merit list and counseling to proceed
Along with your individual score, KEA is releasing the merit list based on both KCET and qualifying exam marks.
The test was all multiple-choice with no negative marking.
Counseling for engineering, agriculture, and non-medical seats will go ahead as planned, even though NEET UG results are delayed.
Keep an eye out for counseling dates later!