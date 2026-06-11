Karnataka expands free bus passes to every student statewide
India
Karnataka just announced free bus passes for every student in the state, expanding a perk that used to be only for girls under the Shakti scheme.
Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh say this is all about making it easier (and cheaper) for students to get to class, so education feels more accessible no matter where you live.
Full refunds and application details
Already bought a bus pass? Don't worry, you'll get a full refund. The official guidelines are ready and will be out soon.
To grab your free pass, just apply at Karnataka One or Bengaluru One centers; after your application is checked, you'll get your new pass.