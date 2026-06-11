Karnataka expands free bus passes to every student statewide India Jun 11, 2026

Karnataka just announced free bus passes for every student in the state, expanding a perk that used to be only for girls under the Shakti scheme.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh say this is all about making it easier (and cheaper) for students to get to class, so education feels more accessible no matter where you live.