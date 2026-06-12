Karnataka expands free student passes for KSRTC KKRTC NWKRTC BMTC

Apply via Seva Sindhu portal

Applying is simple: Just head to the Seva Sindhu portal. The usual academic criteria and pass validity still apply.

The government is picking up the ₹100 processing fee for each pass and adding accident insurance at just ₹5 a month per student.

Already bought a bus pass? Don't worry, refunds are coming within 15 days for nearly 20,000 students who paid earlier.

The total cost for this move is estimated at ₹286 crore a year.