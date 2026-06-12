Karnataka expands free student passes for KSRTC KKRTC NWKRTC BMTC
Big update for students: Karnataka's free bus pass scheme just got bigger.
Now, even if you're studying outside Karnataka, or living near the border but attending classes in the state, you can ride KSRTC, KKRTC, NWKRTC, and BMTC busses for free.
Both male and female students are included in this expansion announced on June 12, 2026.
Apply via Seva Sindhu portal
Applying is simple: Just head to the Seva Sindhu portal. The usual academic criteria and pass validity still apply.
The government is picking up the ₹100 processing fee for each pass and adding accident insurance at just ₹5 a month per student.
Already bought a bus pass? Don't worry, refunds are coming within 15 days for nearly 20,000 students who paid earlier.
The total cost for this move is estimated at ₹286 crore a year.