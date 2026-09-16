Karnataka faces water crunch as reservoirs fall, DK Shivakumar warns
Karnataka is dealing with a serious water crunch as its main Cauvery basin reservoirs (like Krishna Raja Sagar and Kabini) have dropped way below last year's levels.
Thanks to a 60% rainfall shortfall across most of the state, officials are warning of possible shortages ahead.
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has warned of possible drinking-water and electricity shortages, asked people to be "mentally prepared," and said the government was taking measures.
N Cheluvarayaswamy pushes Mekedatu action
The government is making drinking water the top priority and asking for regular updates from local officials.
Water Resources Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy pointed out that a lot of surplus Cauvery water has gone unused in recent years, and he's pushing for faster action on big projects like Mekedatu.
Karnataka is also reaching out to the central government for help.