Karnataka faces water crunch as reservoirs fall, DK Shivakumar warns

Karnataka is dealing with a serious water crunch as its main Cauvery basin reservoirs (like Krishna Raja Sagar and Kabini) have dropped way below last year's levels.

Thanks to a 60% rainfall shortfall across most of the state, officials are warning of possible shortages ahead.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has warned of possible drinking-water and electricity shortages, asked people to be "mentally prepared," and said the government was taking measures.