Karnataka farmers protest industrial land acquisition in Chikkaballapur, 2 injured
India
Farmers in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, are protesting a government plan to take over their land for industrial use.
Things got heated today when police tried to break up the protest. Two farmers were injured, with one still in the hospital.
Protesters say officials aren't listening to their concerns about losing their livelihoods.
R Ashoka urges water project funding
At the same time, Bharatiya Janata Party leader R Ashoka called out the state government for ignoring a major drinking water shortage.
He wants more funds for water projects and support for cattle as dry weather looms.
Ashoka also criticized leaders for focusing on trips to Delhi instead of fixing urgent problems at home, saying, the government is not concerned about the problems in Karnataka.