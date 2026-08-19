Karnataka FDA busts counterfeit drug racket near Bidadi, seizes ₹5cr

The FDA team, conducted by the department's drug-control wing, is now tracking down who ran the racket and where these fake meds were headed.

Alongside this, they have seized over 1,000kg of expired or contaminated food from hotels, Indira Canteens, and even government complexes across Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mangaluru, with cockroaches found on food plates during an inspection at a canteen in Vikasa Soudha and a KFC outlet sealed after a customer alleged that chicken ordered online was stale and tasted bad.

The message is clear: the FDA is not letting up on keeping public health safe.