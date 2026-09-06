Karnataka FDA seizes over ₹4L medicines from Amazon Bengaluru warehouses
India
Karnataka's Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) just seized over ₹4 lakh worth of medicines from two Amazon-operated warehouses in Bengaluru Rural.
The raids targeted spots storing medicines without the proper licenses, a violation of drug safety rules.
FDA raids Amazon for unlicensed medicines
The first bust happened at an Amazon Seller Services facility in Thattanahalli, where officials found ₹2,45,352 worth of medicines stored without a valid drug license.
A second raid at another Amazon site in Devanahalli uncovered another ₹1.57 lakh in unlicensed medicines.
The FDA says these actions are all about making sure medicines are stored safely and legally, so what you order online is actually above board.