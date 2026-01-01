Karnataka FSDA inspects sweet units, finds expired ingredients, poor storage

FSDA teams seized 71.5kg of suspected food products from Asha Sweets in Yeshwanthpur.

Bikaner Sweets (Magadi Road) was temporarily shut down for unhygienic conditions and labeling deficiencies, while Swagath Sweets (Mangaluru) was temporarily shut down for operating without the required food license, besides hygiene and labeling deficiencies.

Around 60kg of products were taken from Lal Sweets Pvt. Ltd. while Mysuru's Word of Mysore Pack lost ₹156,000 worth of 367kg ready-to-eat savories, 4kg cocoa powder, 4.5kg cracked cocoa beans and 6kg khova.

The FSDA says more legal action is coming for shops that break the rules.