Karnataka girl fakes kidnapping to convince parents for college transfer
India
A 16-year-old girl in Belthangady, Karnataka, made up a story about being kidnapped by masked men while riding her scooter on February 9.
She injured herself and set up the scene hoping her parents would let her transfer to a college in Mangaluru.
Police said she didn't want to study in Belthangady
Police found no evidence of an attack—CCTV footage didn't show any suspicious vehicles, and doctors said her wounds were self-inflicted.
The girl later admitted she staged everything, including burning her books and tossing her bag.
Police said appropriate counseling would be arranged for the student and her family, and police have closed the case.