Karnataka: Girl killed by wild elephant, locals protest
A 17-year-old girl named Pooja was tragically killed by a wild elephant while walking home from college in Kodagu, Karnataka.
The attack happened near her village on Saturday evening, just after she got off the bus.
Some reports say she died on the spot, while others say she was taken to a hospital and later succumbed.
The incident has left the community shaken and upset.
Locals demand action, blame Forest Department
Locals protested by blocking roads, blaming the Forest Department for ignoring repeated warnings about elephants straying into Bettathur and neighboring residential areas, with locals saying students are vulnerable.
Karnataka has seen 254 deaths from wild animal attacks in the last five years, and people are demanding real solutions for their safety.
In response, officials have set up a Rapid Response Team and promised to catch the elephant involved.