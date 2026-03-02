Karnataka: Girl killed by wild elephant, locals protest India Mar 02, 2026

A 17-year-old girl named Pooja was tragically killed by a wild elephant while walking home from college in Kodagu, Karnataka.

The attack happened near her village on Saturday evening, just after she got off the bus.

Some reports say she died on the spot, while others say she was taken to a hospital and later succumbed.

The incident has left the community shaken and upset.