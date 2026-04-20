Karnataka government to challenge bike taxi ruling in Supreme Court India Apr 20, 2026

Karnataka's government isn't ready to let bike taxis hit the streets just yet.

After the high court ruled in favor of services like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's team is gearing up to challenge that decision in the Supreme Court by April 23, 2026.

They say proper rules need to be in place before these services can operate.