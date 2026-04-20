Karnataka government to challenge bike taxi ruling in Supreme Court
India
Karnataka's government isn't ready to let bike taxis hit the streets just yet.
After the high court ruled in favor of services like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's team is gearing up to challenge that decision in the Supreme Court by April 23, 2026.
They say proper rules need to be in place before these services can operate.
High court backed ride-hailing, unions objected
The high court's January ruling overturned a previous ban and sided with ride-hailing companies and the Bike Taxi Welfare Association.
But auto unions have pushed back hard.
The government's move lines up with their demands: basically, they want clear guidelines before anyone starts booking rides on two wheels.