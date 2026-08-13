Karnataka Hakki-Pikki detained in Ivory Coast over plant extracts, released
India
Nine Hakki-Pikki tribe members from Karnataka were briefly detained in Ivory Coast for selling plant extracts without the right permits.
Local authorities said they broke trade laws, but all nine have now been released, R Punith Kumar, State president of the Hakki Pikki Budakattu Sanghatane, confirmed.
Hakki-Pikki thanked MEA and NRI Forum
The State government was alerted by the tribal group about the matter to India's Ministry of External Affairs and the NRI Forum in Bengaluru.
Kumar thanked them for their support and pointed out that many tribal traders face trouble abroad simply because they aren't familiar with local rules.
He emphasized, "they should conduct trade in accordance with the laws prevailing in the country concerned."