Karnataka HC allows hysterectomy for severely disabled woman

Post-operative care

Court's directions to hospital

In its order, the court directed that pre-operative counseling, psychological support, post-operative care, and rehabilitation services be provided as deemed necessary by the treating team. The Medical Superintendent at Vanivilas Hospital has been tasked with ensuring all arrangements are made according to medical, legal, and ethical requirements. A report on the procedure and the patient's post-operative condition must be submitted to the Registrar General of the High Court within eight weeks of surgery.