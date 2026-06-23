Karnataka HC allows hysterectomy for severely disabled woman
What's the story
The Karnataka High Court has allowed a 23-year-old woman with severe intellectual and developmental disabilities to undergo a total abdominal hysterectomy. The decision was taken after considering the recommendations of a Medical Board, which said the procedure is in the patient's best interests. Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order on June 17 on a petition filed by her parents, who are also her primary caregivers.
Legal focus
Best interests of patient served by order: HC
The court emphasized its decision was taken in the "best interests of the person concerned." It noted the Medical Board's findings on her intellectual and developmental disabilities, inability to manage menstrual hygiene independently, and recurring medical complications raised by her parents. The court also observed that there were no medical contraindications for the proposed surgery at Bengaluru's Vanivilas Hospital.
Post-operative care
Court's directions to hospital
In its order, the court directed that pre-operative counseling, psychological support, post-operative care, and rehabilitation services be provided as deemed necessary by the treating team. The Medical Superintendent at Vanivilas Hospital has been tasked with ensuring all arrangements are made according to medical, legal, and ethical requirements. A report on the procedure and the patient's post-operative condition must be submitted to the Registrar General of the High Court within eight weeks of surgery.
Parental worries
Surgery recommended after woman's assessment
The parents had expressed concerns about their daughter's ability to understand and manage bodily functions due to her severe disabilities. They feared that as they aged, it would be harder for them to provide necessary assistance. The Medical Board had earlier assessed the woman and recommended the surgery after finding she has global developmental delay with moderate permanent intellectual and developmental disability, an IQ of 36, and a seizure disorder.