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Home / News / India News / Karnataka HC invokes husband's Mercedes-Benz in appeal against wife's maintenance
Karnataka HC invokes husband's Mercedes-Benz in appeal against wife's maintenance
The HC said the amount was not excessive for a person who could maintain a Mercedes-Benz car

Karnataka HC invokes husband's Mercedes-Benz in appeal against wife's maintenance

By Snehil Singh
Jul 17, 2026
12:10 pm
What's the story

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a husband's appeal against a family court's decision to grant his wife and son ₹20,000 per month as interim maintenance. The bench held that "for a person who could maintain Mercedes-Benz car, to pay ₹20,000 per month cannot be termed as excessive." Instead, the court upheld the earlier order by the family court.

Appeal rejection

Husband sought divorce on grounds of cruelty, desertion

The husband had sought a divorce from his wife on grounds of cruelty and desertion.

However, the family court dismissed his petition after examining evidence presented by both parties.

The wife had accused him of physical and mental harassment and produced photographs as evidence of an extramarital relationship.

Evidence evaluation

Family court dismissed husband's petition

The family court found the husband's evidence insufficient to prove his claims.

It dismissed his divorce petition and ordered him to pay ₹20,000 monthly maintenance to his wife and son.

The husband then approached the Karnataka High Court, challenging both decisions, but was unsuccessful in overturning them.

The court also directed the family court to expedite the pending maintenance case and allowed the wife to initiate legal proceedings if payments were delayed.

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