Karnataka HC invokes husband's Mercedes-Benz in appeal against wife's maintenance
What's the story
The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a husband's appeal against a family court's decision to grant his wife and son ₹20,000 per month as interim maintenance. The bench held that "for a person who could maintain Mercedes-Benz car, to pay ₹20,000 per month cannot be termed as excessive." Instead, the court upheld the earlier order by the family court.
Appeal rejection
Husband sought divorce on grounds of cruelty, desertion
The husband had sought a divorce from his wife on grounds of cruelty and desertion.
However, the family court dismissed his petition after examining evidence presented by both parties.
The wife had accused him of physical and mental harassment and produced photographs as evidence of an extramarital relationship.
Evidence evaluation
Family court dismissed husband's petition
The family court found the husband's evidence insufficient to prove his claims.
It dismissed his divorce petition and ordered him to pay ₹20,000 monthly maintenance to his wife and son.
The husband then approached the Karnataka High Court, challenging both decisions, but was unsuccessful in overturning them.
The court also directed the family court to expedite the pending maintenance case and allowed the wife to initiate legal proceedings if payments were delayed.