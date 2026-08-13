Karnataka health department finds expired food at Bengaluru Apollo Hospitals
India
Turns out, Apollo Hospitals in Bengaluru was caught with expired and unhygienic food in its kitchen.
The Karnataka Health Department did an inspection as part of a citywide Bengaluru inspection drive on food safety.
Last week, some big hotels like Four Seasons and Shangri-La also got flagged for expired milk and rotten meat, while Taj Yeshwantpur actually scored high marks for cleanliness.
Karnataka inspectors seize expired food items
Inspectors seized stuff like stale bread, expired rava, maida, bakery items, paani puri packets, methi leaves, six packets of fried gram weighing 30kg, and green peas (30kg).
They even found two plastic chopper boards.
Health Minister UT Khader said these checks are happening everywhere, from hospitals to luxury hotels, because everyone deserves safe food.