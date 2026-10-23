Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader proposes standard hospital rate card
India
Karnataka is planning to regulate how much private hospitals can charge, aiming to make treatment costs clearer and less stressful for patients.
Health Minister UT Khader just met with hospital representatives, suggesting a standard rate card for medical procedures so people know what they're paying for upfront.
Some Karnataka hospitals oppose fixed rates
Private hospitals aren't fully on board: they say differences in facilities make fixed rates tricky.
Meanwhile, the government also wants hospitals to show both purchase and selling prices of medicines, since high markups are a big concern.
More talks are coming up with pharmaceutical companies and insurance providers as the state works on policies to prevent excessive billing and protect patients from surprise expenses.