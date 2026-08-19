Karnataka High Court defines homemaker as anyone supporting family wellbeing
India
The Karnataka High Court just clarified that being a "homemaker" isn't about gender, job status, or education: it's anyone who supports their family's well-being.
Justice Chillakur Sumalatha pointed out that homemaking goes way beyond chores; it's about stability, care, and unconditional support.
Court awards homemaker compensation in KSRTC
This came up during a case where a woman with a master's degree and had briefly worked as a guest lecturer at a college in West Bengal was injured in an accident with a KSRTC bus.
Even though the bus company argued she wasn't really a homemaker because of her qualifications, the court recognized her family contributions and awarded extra compensation for the homemaker duties she couldn't perform after her injuries.