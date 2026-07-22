Karnataka High Court orders father pay 16L for daughter's MD
India
The Karnataka High Court just ruled that a father has to pay ₹16 lakh for his daughter's MD course, making it clear that parents are still responsible for funding their children's education, even after they turn 18.
The court called it "economic abuse" if parents don't help, using the Domestic Violence Act to back up its decision.
Karnataka HC finds daughter lacked income
The daughter had earned her spot in an MD dermatology program with her NEET-PG rank but had to borrow money from her grandfather for admission.
Her father argued she could manage with a stipend and loans, but the court disagreed, saying she didn't have enough income on her own and that supporting higher education is part of being a responsible parent.