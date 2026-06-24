Karnataka High Court permits abortion for 15-year-old sexual assault survivor
The Karnataka High Court has given a 15-year-old sexual assault survivor permission to end her 29-week pregnancy.
Doctors confirmed it was safe, and the court made it clear that her right to control her body, privacy, and dignity mattered most.
Her parents filed the petition since abortions after 24 weeks are usually not allowed unless there are special circumstances.
Court faults local authorities, audit underway
The court also called out local authorities for not giving the girl proper care or legal help when she needed it most.
Now, an audit is underway to check how well child protection rules are being followed and who is responsible for any lapses.
The report will guide what happens next, including possible disciplinary action, so children in tough situations get better support going forward.