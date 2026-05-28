Karnataka High Court quashes POCSO case after woman married accused
India
Big news from Karnataka: The High Court has dropped a POCSO case against a man after the woman involved, now an adult, told the court she had married him and is expecting a child.
The alleged incident happened just nine days before her 18th birthday, which the judge highlighted in her decision.
Bench cites mother's absence, no objection
The court focused on the couple's right to live peacefully and not be dragged through more legal trouble.
Since the victim's mother didn't show up or object, the bench felt there was no reason to continue.
In their words, "Thus, to have a peaceful future life between the petitioner and the accused, criminal proceedings against the petitioner shall not be continued," so criminal proceedings were quashed for the sake of their family's future.