Karnataka High Court quashes POCSO case after woman married accused

Bench cites mother's absence, no objection

The court focused on the couple's right to live peacefully and not be dragged through more legal trouble.

Since the victim's mother didn't show up or object, the bench felt there was no reason to continue.

In their words, "Thus, to have a peaceful future life between the petitioner and the accused, criminal proceedings against the petitioner shall not be continued," so criminal proceedings were quashed for the sake of their family's future.