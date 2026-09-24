Karnataka High Court quashes Section 85 cruelty proceedings against girlfriend
India
The Karnataka High Court just made it clear: a husband's girlfriend can't be charged with cruelty toward his wife under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Recently, the court quashed criminal proceedings against a woman accused under Section 85, pointing out that, as per a Supreme Court ruling, girlfriends don't count as "relatives" in these cases.
Court finds no dowry cruelty
The court also said there was no proof she was involved in any dowry-related cruelty: Section 85 applies to a husband or his relative.
This decision sets things straight for similar cases, making it harder to prosecute someone's girlfriend for cruelty unless there's real evidence connecting her to specific acts.