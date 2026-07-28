Karnataka High Court questions cruelty complaint over food and shampoo
India
The Karnataka High Court recently took a closer look at a woman's claims of mistreatment by her husband and in-laws: things like being made to cook dosas and ragi balls, not getting enough nutritious food, waiting for meals until her husband ate, and even having to switch her shampoo brand.
She filed these under the law meant to protect against cruelty in marriage.
Justice Nagaprasanna: Disputes not automatically criminal
Justice M. Nagaprasanna pointed out that everyday disagreements (like arguments over food or shampoo) don't automatically count as criminal cruelty.
He said, "All these nitty-gritty family issues cannot become matters of crime," explaining that while such complaints might matter in divorce cases, they shouldn't be used to file criminal charges or settle personal scores.