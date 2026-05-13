Karnataka High Court restores G Hema property after Pavithra's neglect
The Karnataka High Court has upheld that G Hema, 62, gets her property back after her daughter, R Pavithra, failed to care for her as promised.
Hema had signed over the property expecting support from its rental income, but instead ended up neglected and forced to live in a rented place while her children benefited.
The gift deed was annulled by the Maintenance Tribunal under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, saying Pavithra didn't fulfill her responsibilities.
Justice Magadum underscores parental care duties
This ruling highlights that transferring property doesn't mean parents lose their right to care: if those caring obligations are ignored, courts can step in.
Justice Magadum made it clear: failing to look after your parents isn't just disappointing, it can cost you legally and morally.
It's a strong reminder that family agreements come with real duties, not just paperwork.