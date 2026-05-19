Karnataka High Court temporarily halts KSRTC strike after Bengaluru petition India May 19, 2026

No need to worry about your Wednesday commute: Karnataka's High Court has temporarily stopped the big transport strike that was set for May 20.

This move came after two Bengaluru residents filed a petition, pointing out how crucial public busses are for daily life.

The court's order means KSRTC workers can't walk off the job just yet, keeping busses running for now.