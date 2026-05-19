Karnataka High Court temporarily halts KSRTC strike after Bengaluru petition
India
No need to worry about your Wednesday commute: Karnataka's High Court has temporarily stopped the big transport strike that was set for May 20.
This move came after two Bengaluru residents filed a petition, pointing out how crucial public busses are for daily life.
The court's order means KSRTC workers can't walk off the job just yet, keeping busses running for now.
Court asks parties to weigh in
The Joint Action Committee of KSRTC employees had called for a strike back on April 29, with notices now ordered to the state government and four major bus corporations, everyone involved is being asked to weigh in as the court tries to balance commuter needs with worker demands.