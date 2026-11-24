Karnataka hires 2 consultants for CM office and delivery unit
Karnataka just brought two new consultants on board for the Chief Minister's Office and Delivery Unit.
Mayank Singhal will handle tech and digital systems, earning ₹60 lakh per annum plus GST, while Suhas Dhruvakumar steps in as program manager and system analyst with a ₹54 lakh plus GST a year salary.
Both roles come with some serious paychecks and plenty of responsibility.
CMDU skips tender to accelerate projects
These appointments are all about speeding up key projects like lake clean-ups and building Tree Parks across the state, high priorities for the government.
The CMDU, led by principal secretary for program and project implementation Munish Moudgil, was drafted in June to head the CMDU, skipped the usual tender process to get these experts in quickly.