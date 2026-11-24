Karnataka just brought two new consultants on board for the Chief Minister's Office and Delivery Unit.

Mayank Singhal will handle tech and digital systems, earning ₹60 lakh per annum plus GST, while Suhas Dhruvakumar steps in as program manager and system analyst with a ₹54 lakh plus GST a year salary.

Both roles come with some serious paychecks and plenty of responsibility.