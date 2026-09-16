Karnataka inspection finds more than 85% fuel nozzles dispensing inaccurately
India
A recent statewide inspection in Karnataka revealed that more than 85% of fuel nozzles at gas stations weren't dispensing accurately.
Out of 3,071 nozzles checked across 805 stations, 2,618 reported issues, which means a lot of people may not have been getting what they paid for.
Karnataka authorities fine 101 stations ₹6.66L
Authorities fined 101 gas stations a total of ₹6.66 lakh for these errors.
Minister Rizwan Arshad reminded everyone that you can ask staff to verify the fuel quantity to ascertain if correct quantity is being dispensed, and pumps are supposed to check their nozzles daily.
Meanwhile, Karnataka is pushing back against new central rules that would relax nozzle checks and allow third-party inspections, saying it could make things worse for consumers.