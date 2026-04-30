Karnataka issues circular banning obscene songs and requiring modest attire
India
Karnataka schools just got new event rules: no more playing obscene or vulgar songs, and students are now expected to wear modest attire at school functions.
The guidelines, the department issued a circular dated April 16, aim to keep things respectful and celebrate Indian culture across all government and private schools.
School heads must ensure inspiring music
School heads need to make sure music choices inspire students and reflect cultural heritage.
The move comes after concerns about past performances.
Officials warn that breaking these rules could lead to strict action, as the goal is to protect students' mental health and create a positive environment for everyone.