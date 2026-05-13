Karnataka KSRTC unions threaten indefinite May 20 strike over pay

KSRTC unions seek 25% hike, ₹1,272cr

They're asking for a 25% wage hike (backdated to January 2024) and immediate payment of ₹1,272 crore in overdue wages from 26 months.

The government's offer of a 7% raise starting April 2025 just isn't cutting it for them.

Unions also point out that promises made to families of workers who died during COVID-19 haven't been fulfilled, and they're worried about ongoing service-related problems.

If things don't change soon, all four state transport corporations could see major disruptions, so they're urging the government to step in before things escalate.