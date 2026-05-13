Karnataka KSRTC unions threaten indefinite May 20 strike over pay
Heads up, Karnataka! KSRTC unions are gearing up for an indefinite strike starting May 20.
The move comes after long-pending issues around pay, pending arrears, and employee benefits.
Union leaders say they've tried to get the government's attention but haven't seen any real action or talks.
KSRTC unions seek 25% hike, ₹1,272cr
They're asking for a 25% wage hike (backdated to January 2024) and immediate payment of ₹1,272 crore in overdue wages from 26 months.
The government's offer of a 7% raise starting April 2025 just isn't cutting it for them.
Unions also point out that promises made to families of workers who died during COVID-19 haven't been fulfilled, and they're worried about ongoing service-related problems.
If things don't change soon, all four state transport corporations could see major disruptions, so they're urging the government to step in before things escalate.