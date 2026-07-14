Karnataka launches 'Bharat Jodo Yuva Sangha' with ₹1,010cr, 10,000 clubs
India
Karnataka just announced the Bharat Jodo Yuva Sangha, a big move to support young people across the state.
The plan is to set up 10,000 youth clubs with a ₹1,010 crore investment, aiming to build leadership skills and promote communal harmony.
The scheme was officially rolled out on July 13, 2026.
Clubs get ₹10L, trainers ₹24,000
Each club gets ₹10 lakh every year for activities like sports, cultural events, and science projects.
Rural clubs will be set up at the Gram Panchayat level; urban ones will pop up based on population size (one club per 4,000 to 10,000 residents).
The Youth Empowerment department will run the show, plus trainers get an annual honorarium of ₹24,000.