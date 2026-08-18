Karnataka Legislative Council condemns Haldwani ritual after Mallikarjun Kharge speech
The Karnataka Legislative Council passed a resolution on a voice vote that called out a "purification" ritual that happened in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, after Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge gave a speech there.
Congress member F.H. Jakkannanavar pushed for the resolution, calling the act both discriminatory and disrespectful.
F.H. Jakkannanavar accuses BJP of untouchability
This ritual, purifying the stage post-Kharge, sparked heated debate in Karnataka.
Jakkannanavar accused BJP and Manuvadis of untouchability against Dalits and pointed out that the Rajya Sabha Chairman had already condemned the move and ordered an inquiry.
The session got tense, with BJP demanding a minister's resignation while Congress members shouted "shame on you," highlighting ongoing debates over who really stands up for Dalit rights.