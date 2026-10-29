Karnataka likely to announce bus fares on November 4
Heads up if you use public transport in Karnataka: bus fares are likely to be announced on November 4.
The state says rising fuel prices and mounting losses for its four main bus services are behind the move.
Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh will meet with officials on November 3 before making things official.
This comes after a 15% fare hike approved on January 2, 2025, plus a recent increase in milk prices.
Diesel and Shakti strain KSRTC, BMTC
Rising diesel prices have been tough on state-run bus operators like Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), making it harder to keep things running smoothly.
On top of that, the Shakti scheme, which lets eligible women ride busses for free, means more trips without extra income, even though the government does compensate some of the cost.
All this has pushed officials to rethink fares to keep busses rolling for everyone.