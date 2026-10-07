Karnataka Maharashtra Andhra Pradesh declare drought while Telangana reports losses
India
Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh have officially declared droughts as dry conditions hit hard.
Telangana is wrapping up its own assessment soon: early numbers show more than half its regions are struggling, with big losses to paddy and cotton crops.
Karnataka crop losses turmeric₹188cr chili₹196cr garlic₹36cr
Karnataka's farmers are especially feeling the pinch, with early estimates showing turmeric losses around ₹188 crore, chili at ₹196 crore, and garlic at ₹36 crore.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan is also surveying damage so it can plan next steps.
States are now focused on figuring out just how much the drought has cost their farmers, and what help they'll need next.