Karnataka man arrested for allegedly killing grandmother over ₹2,000
A 20-year-old in Karnataka has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 78-year-old grandmother after she refused to share her monthly ₹2,000 from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, a state program that supports women heads of families.
The woman went missing on November 10, and her body was found five days later in a dam near Jinaral village.
Bhimappa Sanadi charged with murder
Police say the grandson, Bhimappa Sanadi, had been arguing with his grandmother about the scheme money and eventually strangled her during a heated dispute.
He then hid her body in gunny bags with stones and took her cash and jewelry before dumping her remains in the dam.
After a complaint from the victim's daughter, Bhimappa was charged with murder and evidence tampering.
He's now in custody as legal proceedings move forward.