Karnataka: Man arrested for lying in Dharmasthala mass burial case
A big update in the Dharmasthala mass burial case: a 50-year-old sanitation worker has been arrested for perjury after investigators found he lied about whose remains he discovered.
Forensic tests showed the bones weren't from a female assault victim as he'd claimed, and his witness protection was revoked just before his arrest.
SIT formed last month
The SIT, led by DGP Pronab Mohanty and formed last month, dug into claims of secret burials between 1995 and 2014.
They spoke with hospital staff and used ground-penetrating radar at 17 sites in Banglagudde.
While they did find some male remains, much of what the complainant said didn't add up.